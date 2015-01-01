FIFA rejects appeal of Uruguayan club sanctioned for bridge transfers

The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to reject the appeal lodged by the Uruguayan club Institución Atletica Sud America and to confirm in its entirety the decision rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to sanction the club for breaches relating to the international transfer of players.



As such, Institución Atlética Sud América is to serve a transfer ban which will see the club prevented from registering any players at both national and international level for two complete and consecutive transfer periods, starting with the next registration period (January 2015) given that the appeal of the club had been granted suspensive effect by the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee. The club has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 40,000.



The case marked the first time sanctions had been imposed for so-called “bridge transfers” which, in general, involve clubs collaborating to transfer players through a “bridge” club, where the player is never fielded, to the real destination club.



The terms of the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision were notified to Institución Atlética Sud América today.



About the Author

FIFA.com.

Bookmark this on Delicious Digg This