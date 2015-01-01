Indian Super League Football Is Here

India is a vast country and there are billions of Indians who come from various backgrounds and cultures. As Indians are quite laid-back, they love to have their popcorn bowls out and watch television. Indians are not very particular about their sports but the only sport that has captured the hearts of the nation is cricket. Having said that, the popularity of the most popular game on this planet I.e. soccer or football has also received an upward trend. People are glued to their television sets watching the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United taking on each other in Champions League. Sometimes the crowd of India has a better understanding of the game than countries where football has a God like status among all games. India has a host of domestic football competitions like I-league and Santosh trophy. However, these competitions have not been able to reach places. But now, with the Indian Super League or the ISL in fray, things are going for a toss. Let us see how ISL is predestined to go places and how it is when compared to the other prestigious leagues like the English Premiere League or the Spanish Primera.



ISL is an initiative taken by the Football Sports Development, in order to change the face of football in India and bring a revolution in that field. This Football Sports Development is headed by Mrs. Nita Ambani and this league is expected to grow from strengths to strengths. There are eight participating teams from the eight different regions of India mostly owned by the poster boys of India. Some of them are the former sportsperson of other sports while some are from the film fraternity. Up from north Samir Manchanda's Delhi Dynamos is all set to roll while from the neighboring North East John Abraham's NorthEast United. Near the North East is the Eastern Zone form where the Atletico de Kolkata of Utsav Parekh comes. From north to way down in south in Kerala comes the team of Bharat Ratna winner Sachin Tendulkar, named Kerala Blaster FC. The neighboring Team Chennai Titans is owned by the Abhishek Bachchan. However, the most number of teams comes from the west region of India. A total of three teams come from this area including the likes of Kapil Wadhawan's FC Pune City, Varun Dhawan's FC Goa and Bollywood's latest heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor owning Team Mumbai.



In this country where people enjoyed almost every moment of the last FIFA world cup, this event can be the push that was needed. It would not be a surprise if India in the coming years dominates the scene of international football. Although, it is pretty premature to compare ISL with the other leagues like EPL, as those leagues have a well-established background and a way large number of playing teams I.e. 20. Here there are only eight teams and the bigger international stars are those who have already retired or are well past their prime. However, this endeavor is certainly going to increase the level of football in India.



