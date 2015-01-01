Qatar to Host World Cup 2022

As it has been a long time association of Indian Team with the Qatari society in terms of their footballing action. It has been predicted that both the countries are set to predict substantially from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The announcement has been recently made by All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel. According to the AIFF Chief this would be a landmark and a real defining moment for Asian football. Indian Football so long has been embroiled with many problems due to lack of infrastructure and proper financial support. But presently Indian domestic football is raising much success in the country and upgrading its profile.



AIFF President Praful Patel has said that the country has major football dream to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Patel was in Manila for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 60th Anniversary and took the opportunity to view the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy platform for containing stadium models and information about the tournament. Patel firmly believes that FIFA World Cup in Qatar will surely work as a catalyst in improving the condition of Asian Football. As per the AIFF chief, Qatar has a population that is half of Indian Population, so if India qualifies in the world cup by 2022, it will be a large leap not only for Indian Football but also for the Asian Game. He further added, €I am very happy that Qatar has been chosen to host the 2022 edition of the World Cup and I think this is a real defining moment for Asian football.



He said that there is a high potential of football in the continent the game is very popular, yet AIFF is exploring all the means of improving the condition of the game. Patel emphasized, "But when the game is played on our own continent, all of Asia will rise and stand in support of each other. I think that will be the biggest contribution of the Qatar 2022 World Cup." With the Indian Super League (ISL) is already one of the most watched leagues and with this the future of Indian Football looks very bright. Not only Praful Patel, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das also sounded very positive about the game and he said that India's premier league I-League and ISL should merge into one.



Praful Patel profile has been an integral factor which has propelled the activities of AIFF in redefining the course of conducting football. The AIFF chief thinks this would not only help India's chances of qualifying major tournaments but it will also enhance the culture and the development of football in the country which FIFA President Sepp Blatter had already called the "Sleeping Giant". With both Qatar and India set to host major football tournaments in the next three years as India is gearing up to host the U-17 FIFA World Cup, Patel has also highlighted the close association between the two countries.



