Current Trends in Football

With the change of time, football and its fans have changed a lot. The game has become more interesting in the sense that even the unknown teams have started making an impact in this wonderful game which was a dream about seventy or eighty years ago. Now, even a team in the size of Leicester City has the capability to win against the giants of English football namely Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea etc. With every new game, fans have started expecting a lot more from their players and have become critical of the players and coaches with every passing week. Therefore we saw the early demise of David Moyes from Manchester United. He, being the chosen one (by Sir Alex), had failed to provide sufficient results in his first few months. The wrath of the fans in Manchester and also the other fans around the world had forced the board of Manchester United to take such a firm decision.



Like it or not, football is a very cruel game. It can make a legendary player while it can also destroy a player or a coach. To take an example, we could consider the fate of Switzerland international player Shaqiri. He is known as the Messi of Switzerland by many but because of the lack of game timings provided to him at Bayern Munich had forced him to switch to Englsh Premier League. He is now a regular for Stoke City team and is considered to be the main focal point of their attack there. The cruelty of football can also be brought forward by taking the example of Jose Mourinho. He was the special one for the Chelsea for many years. He had also helped Chelsea to a Champions League victory. But in the year 2015, Chelsea had sacked Mourinho for the second time. Interestingly, this was also the year when Chelsea had won the Premier League. But it did not prevent Roman Abrahamovic from sacking the special one. Also the fury of the fans was another reason for this because after winning the league one is always expected to try and defend the prized possession from going out of hand but Chelsea had lost most of their games in the first few months of this season's matches and so the fans had forced the Board of Chelsea to take such a hard decision. Changing trends have also affected the referees of this game as they had to cope with the increasing speed at which the game is played at present. The decision making has not only been hard but also confusing. With players trying their best to simulate on field, the refrees have always to be on their toes because they cannot afford to give away any decision in a casual manner. Cameras eveywhere would prove their mistake and so they have to make sure that no breach of conduct happens on field and that they could see out the match properly for the ninety minutes (and extra time if necessary).



