Football in England has a very long and rich history. The domestic football league in England is popularly known as FA Premier League that was founded in 1992. It was the year when twenty-two top-tier English football clubs parted their ways with the football league with an objective to increase their revenues and win competitive edge for success in European competitions. The clubs managed to raise their income by selling TV rights individually to the Football League.



Audiences for PL Matches



Soccer is one of the most popular games in England. The English people are very passionate about their teams. They throng at the stadiums in a large number to watch English Premier League football matches. They paint their face with the jersey colours and symbol of their favourite teams. They chant throughout the match and hold placards to encourage their favourite teams. They also boo the players if they fail to deliver.



However, whatever they do, they do it in a decent way. They are very well-mannered and a part and parcel of the colours and craze that take this League football to a new height of attraction.



Winners



Manchester United was the first club to have won this league title since its formation in 1992. They won it under manager Alex Ferguson. Man United, also known by their nickname 'Red Devils', dominated the first-division English football during the 90s. They wrapped up five league titles, one League Cup and one Winners' Cup. They won a unique treble in 1999 by notching up the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League title in one season.



Their youth academy has produced several star players in form of Philip Neville, Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes.



Challenges for Man U



Several clubs emerged over time to challenge Manchester United's dominance in Premier League. Blackburn Rovers challenged them for this League crown in first few years and won it in 1994-95 season for the first time since World War I. Newcastle United was promoted to the Premiership in 1993 after becoming Division One Champions.



They finished third in their debut Premiership season and qualified for the UEFA Cup. They were the runners-up in both 1996 and 1997 campaigns. However, they slumped to the mid table by the end of the decade. Blackburn, on the other hand, failed to continue with their success after their title win in 1995. They were relegated to second division in 1999. They were promoted after two years and won the League cup one year later.



Aston Villa also challenged the Red Devils' monopoly in Premier League. They secured the second spot in 1993 but failed to sustain their success in next four years despite winning League Cup in 1994. They revived in 1996 by claiming the League Cup title and grabbing the fourth spot in the Premiership. They earned UEFA Cup qualification five times by 1999 in seven campaigns.



Chelsea is the defending PL champions during 2015-16 season but could hardly be able to retain the title due to their sluggish start to this campaign.



